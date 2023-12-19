(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Haruse resigned Monday, paving the way for his participation in the upcoming Puntland presidential election.

Puntland, a semi-autonomous region located in eastern Somalia, will hold its elections Jan. 8.

“I will join the list of candidates who are vying for the presidency of Puntland in the hope that I might be able to shape its leadership,” Haruse said.

Haruse, a Puntland native, will face a dozen other candidates in the election.

