Dec 19, 2023
Somalia’s Foreign Minister Resigns to Compete in Puntland Presidential Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Haruse resigned Monday, paving the way for his participation in the upcoming Puntland presidential election.
Puntland, a semi-autonomous region located in eastern Somalia, will hold its elections Jan. 8.
“I will join the list of candidates who are vying for the presidency of Puntland in the hope that I might be able to shape its leadership,” Haruse said.
Haruse, a Puntland native, will face a dozen other candidates in the election.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:54
First part of 2024 'is not going to feel good': Macklem
-
7:23
These items contributed most to November's food inflation slowdown
-
5:30
What experts are expecting for the TSX in 2024
-
5:39
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
-
6:56
What to know about Canada's proposed share buyback tax
-
12:07
Ex-Bank of Canada governors share their economic outlooks