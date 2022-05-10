(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s presidential election process has attracted a record 39 contenders, a parliamentary committee organizing the vote announced Tuesday.

The nation’s lawmakers will elect the next president for a four-year term in a secret vote on May 15th. Candidate registration concluded late on Tuesday, according to the committee.

Among the front-runners to be the Horn of Africa nation’s leader are the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo. The others include two former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mahmud and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire, Somali oil-rich regional leader Said Abdullahi Deni and the only female contender, former Deputy Prime Minister Fowzia Yusuf Adam.

