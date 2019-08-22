(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s southern state of Jubaland re-elected Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe as its president.

Madoobe got 56 votes in the state parliament against his closest rival, Anab Mohamed Dahir, who managed only 17, Speaker Sheikh Abdi Mohamed announced on Thursday. Madobe has been president of Jubaland, a region at the forefront of fighting al-Qaeda-linked militants, since 2013.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Omar Ahmed in Garowe at mahmed76@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Alastair Reed

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.