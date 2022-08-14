(Bloomberg) -- A US air strike killed 13 members of the al-Shabab Islamist terrorist group in the Hiiran region of central Somalia on Sunday, state-owned national television reported, citing Somali army officials.

US air strikes previously killed four al-Shabab fighters on Aug. 9 after they attacked Somali forces, according to a US Africa Command statement on Wednesday. There was no immediate US statement on the latest reported strike.

The US has redeployed hundreds of troops to the East African country, returning to the region after former President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal.

At the same time, Somalia’s worst drought in more than 40 years has internally displaced 1 million people since January 2021, according to the United Nations.

