Somalia Says the UN’s Special Envoy Is No Longer Welcome

(Bloomberg) -- Somalia said the United Nations special representative Nicholas Haysom was no longer welcome in the Horn of Africa nation, accusing him of meddling in internal affairs.

“The UN special envoy to Somalia is not wanted here and he will no longer work here,” according to a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry. “He was deliberately embroiled in the affairs of the state, violating diplomatic norms.”

Haysom was appointed in September as envoy to the nation struggling to shake off an insurgency by Al-Qaeda-linked militants. The foreign ministry order came after an attack on the UN compound in the capital, Mogadishu, in which three people were injured.

