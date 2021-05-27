(Bloomberg) -- Somalia will hold national elections within two months, the country’s government said on Thursday after President Mohamed Abdullahi and regional leaders reached an agreement on a framework for the poll.

The deal, reached after six days of talks in the capital, Mogadishu, ends a political impasse caused by Abdullahi’s reversal of a decision to extend his mandate without holding a vote as scheduled in February. The planned delay stoked violence in the Horn of Africa nation, which has been battling an Islamist insurgency for 15 years, and led the U.S. to threaten sanctions.

Somalia is struggling to rebuild after two decades of civil war and amid an insurgency by al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked group that the federal government is fighting with the help of neighboring states, the U.S. and the EU. While the group is concentrated in the Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle regions, they have recently increased attacks on the capital, Mogadishu.

UN Special Envoy James Swan welcomed the agreement. “We are delighted to see that a Somali-led process to bring consensus has been successful,” he said at the announcement ceremony. “We also urge for full implementation to timely elections that will allow Somalia to get back to business.”

