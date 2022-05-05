(Bloomberg) -- Somalia will hold its presidential elections on May 15, according to a parliamentary committee that is organizing the vote.

The election, originally scheduled to take place in February 2021, has been delayed because of a lack of funding, insecurity stemming from an Islamist insurgency, and disagreement among the nation’s leaders.

Last month, lawmakers were sworn in for a 275-member lower house of parliament and a 54-seat upper house. The two chambers will jointly vote for the new president, who will lead the country for the next four years.

Dozens of candidates including incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and the leader of Somalia’s oil-rich Puntland region, Said Abdullahi Dani, are running for president of the Horn of Africa nation.

