(Bloomberg) -- SomaLogic Inc. shareholder Madryn Asset Management plans to vote against the clinical diagnostics group’s merger with Standard BioTools Inc. and is urging other investors to do the same.

In a letter on Tuesday, Madryn said the proposed $1 billion tie-up undervalues SomaLogic and is the result of a flawed process. Madryn said SomaLogic has a superior alternative as a standalone company with “significant cash on the balance sheet, no debt and tangible near-term commercial opportunities.”

Madryn owns roughly for 4.2% of Boulder, Colorado-based SomaLogic.

SomaLogic and Standard BioTools agreed in October to merge in an all-stock deal to combine suppliers of tools to the medical research and drug development industry. Under the terms, investors in SomaLogic will get 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools stock for each share they own. They’ll own about 57% of the combined company.

“The deal value, at announcement and since, is plainly insufficient in light of recent SomaLogic trading prices and the company’s historical valuation relative to peers,” Madryn’s Managing Partner Avinash Amin wrote in Tuesday’s letter to other SomaLogic shareholders, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Shares in SomaLogic have fallen about 3.6% this year, giving the company a market value of $457 million.

Amin said the merger will subordinate SomaLogic stockholders to several layers of debt and preferred equity. “We also question how the SomaLogic transaction committee accepted the outsized voting and consent rights afforded to Series B Preferred equity holders and assuming Standard’s more than $60 million in near-term debt,” he wrote.

A representative for SomaLogic said the company had decided to proceed with the merger after a “comprehensive review of strategic options” with independent financial and legal advisers.

“The transaction will meaningfully expedite our path to scale and profitability and provides shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside of the combined company, while eliminating exposure to the execution risk continuing as a standalone company,” the SomaLogic representative said.

A spokesperson for Standard BioTools said the merger presents “a compelling value proposition for all shareholders.”

