Some 100 U.S. Citizens Left Behind in Afghanistan, Klain Says

(Bloomberg) -- About 100 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan when the international airlift out of Kabul ended last week, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said.

Klain said President Joe Biden’s administration hopes Qatar will resume air links with the Afghan capital in the days ahead, which could allow Americans to leave.

“We know many of them have family members. Many of them want to stay,” Klain said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “But the ones that want to leave, we’re going to get them out, as the president said.”

He said the administration also is working to evacuate more Afghans with special immigrant visas -- a category that centers on Afghans who were allies of the U.S. during its 20-year military presence.

