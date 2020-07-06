(Bloomberg) --

Traders are betting on smaller average depreciation for six major African currencies compared with March, as the wall of global monetary and fiscal stimulus provides a backstop for riskier assets. But the outlook is uneven: the spread between 12-month forwards and one-month contracts suggests sizable depreciation in Nigeria, Zambia and Ghana. Currencies in Kenya, Egypt and South African are seen as more stable over the next year.

