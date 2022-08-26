(Bloomberg) -- Some Chinese banks have pushed back against the yuan’s recent depreciation, effectively helping to limit further declines in the currency versus the dollar as authorities try to curb one-way bets.

The People’s Bank of China set its daily yuan reference rate at stronger-than-expected levels this week, signaling its desire to slow the pace of the currency’s drop. At least two banks that submit fixing quotations tweaked their models to lean against the yuan weakness, according to people at the banks who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. There are 14 such banks that submit daily quotations for the fixing calculation.

The banks changed their models based on short-term supply and demand in the currency market, macro policies, economic fundamentals as well as the dollar performance, the people said, adding that the yuan shouldn’t be under long-term weakening pressure.

The PBOC had largely refrained from pushing back against the yuan’s weakness until this week. It set Thursday’s fixing 120 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders -- the widest gap since February 2020, and also beat expectations on Friday. The yuan is allowed to move 2% on either side of the fixing, which tends to be stronger when banks supplying the quotations lean against depreciation.

China’s FX Committee didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The new models recall the so-called counter-cyclical factor, which was introduced into the yuan fix formula by the PBOC in 2017. The tool was mainly used to strengthen the yuan but was officially scrapped in October 2020.

However, that may have changed as the onshore yuan extended its drop to a fresh two-year low this week and the prospect of a hawkish messaging from the Federal Reserve at the Jackson Hole summit this week raised risks of further weakness in the Chinese currency versus the dollar.

The banks’ move, along with efforts by China’s FX regulator to calm bearish yuan bets, suggest a concerted effort to curb one way bets. In a research note, Citigroup analysts wrote that recent high trading volume might suggest some firms had converted more yuan than their immediate requirement, essentially chasing recent price action.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.