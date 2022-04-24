(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Two Chinese state banks will cut deposit rate ceilings on Monday -- as regulators urge lower financing costs to support smaller companies -- Reuters reported on Sunday, citing unidentified people familiar with the issue.

Bank of China will lower rates for time deposits of two to three year tenors by about 10 basis points, according to the report, with Bank of Communications looking at similar moves.

Chinese banks have maintained their lending rates for a third month even as the central bank boosted liquidity. Authorities also urged lenders to lower deposit rates, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

It isn’t immediately clear whether other state banks will follow suit, Reuters says. Bank of China and Bank of Communications weren’t immediately available for comment.

