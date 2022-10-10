(Bloomberg) -- Dutch greenhouses are cutting output of food and flowers and almost a 10th expect to be forced into bankruptcy soon by Europe’s energy crisis, an industry group survey showed.

The recent survey by Glastuinbouw Nederland is one of the latest signs of how the region’s energy crunch is making it more expensive to produce goods and commodities. A quarter of the Netherlands’ cultivation area has been cut and 8% of greenhouse businesses predict filing for bankruptcy this year.

The country is the top flower exporter and one of Europe’s largest fresh fruit and vegetable producers. Its greenhouses are particularly vulnerable due to the cost of lighting and heating the massive glass structures that cover an area equivalent to 17,000 soccer fields.

While food prices have come down since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled grain markets, they’re still much higher than usual and any further supply disruptions could fuel more food inflation.



Dutch growers are just one of Europe’s key sectors being forced to cut back output. The region’s fertilizer and vegetable oil output has been hit, while metals smelters have also been shuttered or curtailed due to rising costs.

