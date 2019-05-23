(Bloomberg) -- Some European Central Bank officials expressed concern at their April policy meeting that euro-area inflation remains too low and expectations of price growth are falling, after years of failing to reach their goal.

“While it was acknowledged that contingencies for the Governing Council to act again had not materialized, the point was made that inflation remained uncomfortably below the Governing Council’s inflation aim,” the ECB said in the account of its April 9-10 meeting. “Some concern was expressed that market-based inflation expectations had shifted downward in parallel with actual inflation and across all maturities.”

Officials held off on further stimulus measures at the time, but did agree to assess the pricing needs for a long-term bank funding program they plan to launch later this year. Some policy makers argued that the tool should be seen as a way to adjust the monetary policy stance, while others said it should serve primarily as a backstop for banks in times of heightened uncertainty.

The bank loans are among many tools deployed by the ECB in the last decade to support lending to the real economy amid feeble growth. A slowdown since the second half of last year -- driven mainly by the industrial sector amid global uncertainties and trade tensions -- has raised the question over what tools policy makers have available should the situation deteriorate further.

Policy makers also agreed in April to analyze whether negative interest rates are having a detrimental effect on banks’ ability to pass low borrowing costs on to customers, a pledge that was included in President Mario Draghi’s introductory statement at his press conference. That reference signaled to some market participants that the ECB might be readying measures such as tiering to mitigate the impact from negative rates, allowing them to be cut further if needed.

The issue has since lost momentum, with a number of policy makers publicly questioning the merit of a system that would exempt some bank deposits from the negative rate.

ECB policy makers also stuck to their view that growth will likely pick up again later this year, making the need for further support measures less urgent, though the account suggested that doubts over the outlook are starting to creep in.

"Members widely shared the view that the more protracted soft path suggested by the latest data remained consistent with the baseline scenario of a return to more solid growth in the second half of the current year,” the account said. “At the same time, it was acknowledged that there was now somewhat less confidence in this baseline scenario.”

ECB officials will next meet to set policy on June 6 and update their economic projections.

