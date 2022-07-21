(Bloomberg) -- A small number of European Central Bank officials initially would have preferred a quarter-point increase in interest rates at Thursday’s Governing Council meeting, according to people familiar with the debate.

The official proposal made by Chief Economist Philip Lane was for a half-point step, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. Officials ultimately supported that as they also agreed on a new instrument to prevent disorderly bond-market moves, the people said.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Concerns that expectations for permanently elevated inflation could become entrenched prompted ECB officials to announce a bigger hike than they’d signaled previously in what was the first increase in more than a decade. They also unveiled the Transmission Protection Instrument, a new tool designed to prevent borrowing costs among euro-area countries from diverging more than warranted by economic fundamentals.

Read more: ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis Tool

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.