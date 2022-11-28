(Bloomberg) -- A survey of finance workers has found that some employees are ignoring return-to-work mandates, the latest sign of the challenges firms face in encouraging staff back to the office.

The 100 workers polled are determined to maintain ‘remote-first’ working practices, according to a report by Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics and Political Science published Monday.

While many top executives are asking workers “to come into the office a specific number of days per week, in practice they are being ignored, with managers often favoring a remote first approach that satisfies local operational needs,” according to an accompanying press release. Such an approach helps firms retain diverse talent pools, it said.

“I expect that those managers who are demanding their workers fulfil a rigid 3, 4 or 5 day schedule, will lose women to their competitors who do not,” said Anna Lane, president and chief executive officer of Women in Banking and Finance.

The report is based on qualitative research that included 100 workers across financial services firms with men 30% of those surveyed.

