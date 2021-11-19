Fuel pumps in parts of British Columbia are running dry after the worst flooding in decades washed out roads and shutdown a key oil and fuel pipeline in Canada’s westernmost province.

More than 20 filling stations in the hard-hit Chilliwack area have limited fuel options, with one of them listed as out of fuel, according to GasBuddy, which tracks retail gasoline stations in the U.S. and Canada.

The so-called once-in-a-century storm prompted British Columbia to declare a state of emergency after the deluge washed away and blocked sections of the province’s main highways and closed the tracks of Canada’s two major railways. The Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries crude oil from Alberta to the Vancouver area and is a key supplier of fuel to the city, has been shut since Sunday.

Communities with limited road access may experience “variable interruptions” to fuel supplies, distributor Parkland Corp. said Thursday, adding that the company has contingencies to import fuel from the U.S. Pacific Northwest to alleviate shortages. The company’s refinery near Vancouver is operational and managing crude and fuel inventories, the company said.

A convoy of 15 fuel trucks arrived in and around Victoria on Vancouver Island on Thursday morning to refill filling stations, according to Rob Fleming, British Columbia’s minister of transportation and infrastructure. The province is taking other steps to maintain a supply of fuel including working with Trans Mountain to get the pipeline back in service and “exploring options to have fuel transported from other jurisdictions like Alberta and United States,” he said.