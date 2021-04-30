(Bloomberg) -- Some customers of Intuit Inc.’s QuickBooks payroll software said they haven’t received direct-deposit payments on Friday.

The company acknowledged the issue on its website on Friday morning and later in the day a spokeswoman said, “There is a direct deposit issue for a subset of QuickBooks Online Payroll customers that did not receive their paychecks this morning. We are aware of the issue. It should be resolved shortly with impacted customers receiving their paychecks by end of day today.”

The issue caused a flurry of Tweets from people who said they hadn’t received their paychecks.

Alicia Colon, chief executive officer of Sage Cleaning in West Palm Beach, Florida, said she started hearing from her employees early Friday morning that hadn’t been paid. Colon’s company employs fewer than 10 people and her employees were “freaking out” about how they will be able to pay their monthly rent for May, she said.

It’s not known what caused the issue, though Allan Liska, a a threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future Inc., said, “I can’t find any indication it is a cybersecurity issue.”

