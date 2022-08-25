Aug 25, 2022
Some Iowa Corn Yields, Soy Counts Seen Above Year Ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Yields in Iowa, the biggest corn and second-biggest soybean producer in the US, seen above previous year in preliminary data from the Pro Farmer crop tour.
- Corn yield averaged 198 bu/acre after 14 stops in counties of Clinton, Jones, Cedar, Iowa, Benton, Tama, Black Hawk and Bremer
- This is above last year’s 190.7 bu/acre and the 3-year avg of 183.8 bu/acre
- Corn and soybean crops showing good potential compared to first three days of tour due to irregular rains in the eastern Corn Belt
- Yields ranged from 165 bu/acre in Iowa county to 258 bu/acre in Blackrock county
- “Yields are more consistent and corn ears are heavy,” says Brian Grete, editor for the Pro Farmer newsletter
- “We can see a really strong corn crop, especially as we head north with heavy ears”
SOYBEANS
- Soybean pod count in 3-by-3-foot square averaged 1,298 pods
- That’s up from 1,217.8 pods last year and the 3-year average of 1,157
- “Soybean potential is good and the crops have enough energy and moisture to put good yield,” says Grete
- NOTE: The crop tour, which runs through Thursday, does not project soybean yields
