Some Japan Stocks Won the Rugby World Cup, Too. Next Up: Olympics

(Bloomberg) -- The Springboks weren’t the only winners when the Rugby World Cup wrapped up in Tokyo Saturday. A “sporting bonanza” basket of Japanese stocks identified by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has proved a good bet.

“It was an incredible success for Japan,” with stadiums packed over the six-week rugby contest, said Sean Darby, a global equity strategist at Jefferies in Hong Kong. Darby and his colleagues in July concluded that while real-estate and construction stocks had already benefited from Japan’s looming sporting events -- capped by the 2020 Olympics -- a spending boost from consumption, tourism and other services could still give equities a boost.

The nine stocks picked by Jefferies have outperformed the Topix Index by 1.4 percentage points so far this year, Darby said by phone Monday.

Here’s the Jefferies basket, with a description of each company:

