(Bloomberg) -- Some of South Korea’s largest companies said they’ll struggle to reduce their dollar demand in a meeting with the nation’s finance ministry, as policymakers attempt to map out how to slow the won’s decline.

Some shipbuilders told officials they would have difficulty selling dollars to support the won on Tuesday, according to a person who attended the meeting, who asked not be identified discussing confidential matters. An energy firm raised concerns over the possibility of increased demand for the greenback to buy fuel ahead of the winter season, one of the person who was briefed on the discussion said.

Executives from Samsung Electronics Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Posco Holdings Inc., Korea Gas Corp., as well as shipbuilders and oil refineries met with officials on Tuesday, according to people who were briefed on the meeting, who asked not be identified discussing a confidential meeting. The government wanted to know how it could help, a finance ministry official said.

The meeting is part of increased oversight by authorities over currency movements following the won’s slump to its weakest level since March 2009. The won has fallen the most among emerging Asian currencies as the risk sensitive currency is sold off amid bets that aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes may hurt the global economy. A slowdown in China and Europe’s energy crisis are also weighing on the currency.

Korea Said to Ask for Hourly Currency Reports as Won Slides

The government asked about the current state of affairs in terms of dollar demand and supply at each company, and no other particular requests were made, one of the people said.

The won declined 0.4% to 1,394.85 on Wednesday.

