Some Lawmakers to Get Less Redacted Mueller Report, Prosecutors Say

(Bloomberg) -- A limited number of members of Congress will get to see a “less redacted” version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, U.S. prosecutors told a federal judge in Washington.

The Justice Department plans to give those members of Congress a version of the report that will include information related to charges against Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s sometime adviser who’s charged with lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing justice, the prosecutors said.

The copies of the “less redacted report” won’t be disseminated to all members of Congress or their staff “in the first instance,” the prosecutors said.

A more redacted version of the report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election is due to be released publicly on Thursday.

