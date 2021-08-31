Some New Orleans Power May Return Within 48 Hours: Councilwoman

(Bloomberg) -- Some electricity may start flowing into New Orleans withing 48 hours, City Council President Helena Moreno tweeted Tuesday, citing a call with engineers at Entergy Corp.

The utility owner is simultaneously trying to restore substations, distribution lines, generating units and transmission lines in a way to expedite the recovery, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Entergy didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

All eight high-voltage lines that deliver power to New Orleans and surrounding areas were still offline after being pummeled by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

