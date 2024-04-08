Some New York Courts Will Close During the Solar Eclipse

(Bloomberg) -- About two dozen New York state courts will close or limit proceedings during the solar eclipse, state officials said.

To ensure safety of litigants, jurors and personnel, some courts will be closed starting at noon while other courts will be operating on a more limited basis for emergency proceedings only, the New York State Office of Court Administration announced on its website. Courts in Rochester, Plattsburgh, Syracuse, Utica and Ticonderoga will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday, court officials said.

New York’s northernmost counties that are in the path of totality include the cities of Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Geneva, Syracuse and Watertown. Tourists with “Eclipsemania” are expected to flock to these areas to see the rare celestial event and bring with them traffic jams, resulting in the court change.

The courts, which remained open during the pandemic but successfully pivoted to online operations, now have a reliable system to conduct virtual court proceedings. Rather than holding in-person proceedings, all arguments will switch to remote video arguments on state court’s platform Monday, officials said.

To see a map list of state courthouses affected by the eclipse and different modes of operation: https://www.nycourts.gov/notice/

