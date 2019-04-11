Some of Tallest Wind Turbines in the U.S. Are Going Up in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Duke Energy Corp. is installing some of America’s tallest wind turbines in southern Texas.

The company is using 590-foot (180-meter) windmills from Vestas Wind Systems A/S to build a project southeast of Laredo, according to a statement Thursday. That’s three stories taller than the Washington Monument.

Each turbine has a capacity of 3.6-megawatts, and the 200-megawatt project will produce enough electricity to power about 60,000 homes.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Martin in New York at cmartin11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Joe Ryan, Christine Buurma

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.