Some of the Richest U.S. Neighborhoods Miss Out on Housing Boom

(Bloomberg) -- Some of the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S. are missing out on a near-nationwide housing boom.

Homeowners across the country are reaping the benefits of a surge in prices driven by pandemic savings and low interest rates. The average annual gain in equity on mortgaged real estate in the first quarter was $33,400 per borrower, the biggest in at least 10 years, according to CoreLogic.

But in 143 neighborhoods where the average home cost at least $1 million in April, prices are down from a year earlier, data from Zillow show. Another seven neighborhoods dropped out of the $1 million club -- including the Greenwood area of Brooklyn, where the average price dropped to $997,000.

The biggest drops came in wealthy areas around San Francisco and New York City, where many employees in well-paid industries like tech and finance shifted to working remotely during the pandemic.

Some of those markets have started to rebound as offices fill up again. Still, in New York’s Financial District, prices are down more than half a million dollars from a peak above $1.4 million in May 2016. The Lower East Side has seen a decline of one-fifth over the past year.

Many areas favored for second homes saw jumps of more than 25% in the past year, pushing the average price in neighborhoods like Springs, East Hampton and Little Tuscany, Palm Springs above the $1 million threshold in April for the first time.

And away from the coasts, there were plenty of million-dollar neighborhoods posting big gains -- including three in Boise, Idaho. Prices in that city’s costliest district, called Boise Heights, have soared 58% in three years.

Zillow provides data for more than 16,500 neighborhoods, based on the typical value of homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range. Price moves can result from the arrival of newly built housing on the market, as well as changes for existing properties.

