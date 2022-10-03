Some of Truss’s Top Team Say Her UK Project May Already Be Over

(Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss will struggle to drive through key parts of the economic revolution she’s planning for the UK because her standing in the ruling party is already so damaged, members of her Cabinet said.

Less than a month into her premiership, the ministers said that Truss, 47, has failed to take basic measures to line up support for her plans, such as opening them up to Cabinet debate and expressed doubts about the way she has managed the governing Conservative Party. They asked not to be identified criticizing the government.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Tories’ annual conference in Birmingham, the ministers predicted she will survive to fight the next election, due in about two years, because there isn’t enough time to replace her. The result, they said, is likely to be more rebellions from Tory MPs pushing around a lame duck premier, just like the one that forced her into a humiliating U-turn on Monday morning.

The stark view suggests the “new economic deal for Britain” launched by Truss and her Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng may be dead in the water before it has even got going. The policy calls for a major program of deregulation in areas such as housebuilding and childcare alongside tax cuts.

One former Cabinet minister predicted Truss will be gone within a year to allow the party time to regenerate before the general election, which must be held by January 2025 at the latest. They said local votes in May, 2023, would provide a clear indication of how badly Truss is doing and predicted that her successor would have to come from outside the current Cabinet.

Still, not all Cabinet ministers hold such a dire view of Truss’s prospects. Two others said the government has enough time to present economic growth to voters to prove its project has been successful.

‘Low-Hanging Fruit’

“The answer in politics, when you’re in a hurry, is to do those things which are easiest,” Conservative MP John Redwood, an ally of the prime minister, said at a fringe event in Birmingham. “There’s plenty of low-hanging fruit. I think we will design a very good supply side reform package that most Conservative MPs would vote for.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Kwarteng’s reputation is shot and a credible plan to balance the books will still be very difficult to craft.”

-- Jamie Rush and Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. For the full report, click here

Truss’s problem is that her radical policy program would mean various factions within the party compromising on core issues, and that requires a leader who can keep internal tensions in check. But Truss has no mandate from the British electorate, two thirds of Tory MPs voted against her in this summer’s leadership context (which she won thanks to members votes) and she appointed allies to key posts rather than seeking to unite the party after a divisive leadership campaign.

Easing planning rules to build more new homes, for example, is especially contentious for those Tory MPs who are defending small majorities in areas where there is local opposition to large-scale projects. Her plan to boost the supply of workers through more immigration runs counter to much of the Brexit politics of the past six years.

Ministers’ hints that welfare payments may not keep up with inflation as the government looks for cost savings have been met with horror by Tory MPs and another rebellion is likely, the Cabinet ministers said.

Weakened Leader

Now though, rank-and-file Tories have seen they can force the government’s hand, so policies that are politically divisive will be much, much harder to push through.

One of the Cabinet ministers used gallows humor to sum up where Truss finds herself as the party’s annual conference entered its first full day. They joked that they are an optimist, because they think the premier will last until there is a Tory rebellion on planning reforms.

Another Cabinet minister said Truss had made a serious error by not allowing her Cabinet to be involved over the decision to scrap the top rate of income tax on the biggest earners in the first place. By involving the top panel of ministers in future, such mistakes would be less likely, the person said.

There is a febrile atmosphere at the party’s conference, with talk among delegates about whether the party can survive on its current course. A lot of Tories are making jokes out of their current travails. One senior Tory suggested going back to the days when William Hague was party leader in the late 1990s, when aides had bought up newspapers within a mile radius of the conference so that he wouldn’t see the negative headlines.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.