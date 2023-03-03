(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of ambulance workers and other staff in the UK’s National Health Service have called off next week’s strikes after two unions said they would resume talks — but one labor group is still pushing ahead with the walkouts.

The GMB hailed a “huge shift” in the government’s position Friday as it said walkouts in England scheduled for March 6 and 8 will no longer take place, while Unison suspended its own action on March 8.

However, the Unite union said its health workers were still set to strike on March 6 and 20 in the northwest of England and east Midlands.

GMB and Unison said that ministers are now prepared to negotiate higher pay for the current financial year after the NHS was rocked by a wave of industrial action since December. To date, the government has insisted it can’t revisit raises for 2022-23 that were recommended by pay review bodies.

“The government has given assurances of additional cash for both years above existing budgets,” said Rachel Harrison, the GMB’s national secretary. “This is a huge shift from the government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay.”

Sky News reported earlier Friday that Health Secretary Steve Barclay could be prepared to offer staff a one-off bonus for the current year.

Nurses had already suspended strikes so that talks could resume.

Unison said it would resume industrial action if talks don’t prove to be meaningful. A union representing physiotherapists also said it would suspend strikes.

