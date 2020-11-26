(Bloomberg) -- It will be a turkey-free Thanksgiving for a number of Whole Foods customers in seven U.S. states.

Unhappy customers took to Twitter to complain their fresh turkeys smelled bad. Amazon.com Inc.’s upscale grocer confirmed it has since tried to contact customers who bought them after receiving consumer feedback.

”We discovered a small number of fresh turkey products in our South region that did not meet our high expectations for quality,” Whole Foods said in response to a query, without giving a specific number of customers affected. It added that “these products do not pose any known health risks.”

The product was sold in an unspecified number of Whole Foods stores in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as two in the Florida Panhandle. The company said it will offer a $50 Amazon gift card for affected customers.

