Son of Asia's Richest Man Is Getting Married in Lavish Spectacle

(Bloomberg) -- Celebrities, politicians and sports stars descended on Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man.

Akash Ambani, the son of oil and telecommunications tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is marrying Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta, at a ceremony in India’s financial capital on Saturday, according to the Press Trust of India.

Google LLC Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are among global policy makers, executives, politicians, Bollywood stars and sports personalities attending, according to a person at the function, who asked not to be identified.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih is making his second visit to India in less than three weeks to attend the wedding.

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest man, with net worth of about $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Estimates aren’t readily available for how much the celebrations are going to cost, but Akash Ambani’s sister’s marriage in December may provide a guide. At the time, people familiar with the planning of that event estimated the expense at about $100 million. A person close to the family said the amount wasn’t more than $15 million.

The guest list for her pre-wedding festivities ranged from Hillary Clinton and Henry Kravis to performers including Beyonce, according to the person.

Akash Ambani also had a pre-wedding extravaganza in St. Moritz, Switzerland, according to press reports. The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin of Coldplay reportedly performed at the festivities.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kartik Goyal in Mumbai at kgoyal@bloomberg.net;P R Sanjai in Mumbai at psanjai@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, James Amott, Matthew G. Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.