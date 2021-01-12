Son of New York Judge Is Charged in Riot at Capitol

(Bloomberg) -- The son of a New York judge was charged in last week’s riot at the Capitol.

Aaron Mostofsky, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged Tuesday with three counts, including theft of government property, knowingly entering a restricted government building and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, according to a person familiar with the matter.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.