(Bloomberg) -- PAL Holdings Inc. President Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., son of Philippine billionaire Lucio Tan, died on Monday, days after collapsing during a basketball game, the Philippine Star reported.

The younger Tan succumbed to brain herniation, the newspaper said on its website. He was hospitalized on Saturday after collapsing during a basketball game.

The late Tan, 53, assumed on Oct. 28 the position of president and chief operating officer at PAL Holdings, the listed parent of Philippine Airlines Inc. He was also the president of Tanduay Distillers Inc. and Eton Properties Philippines Inc. and a director of LT Group Inc. and Philippine National Bank.

