(Bloomberg) -- The son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos will run for president in next year’s elections, charting a path for his family’s return to the nation’s most powerful office three decades after the strongman’s ouster.

Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., 64, on Tuesday announced his candidacy via a video on his Facebook page, promising to focus on pandemic recovery. “I will bring unifying leadership back in our country,” he said.

Bongbong, who ranked second in a presidential preference survey last month, joins a crowded race to become the Southeast Asian nation’s next leader, who will have to contend with its economic recovery from the pandemic. Boxer-turned-Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno have earlier formalized their presidential bids.

Bongbong has been involved in local politics since the 1980s under his father’s rule. The late strongman was ousted by mass demonstrations in 1986, causing his family to flee into exile in Hawaii.

The Marcoses were allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991, and shortly rejoined politics.

He ran for vice president in 2016, but lost to opposition leader Leni Robredo -- another potential presidential contender next year. Despite his loss, Bongbong has been named by President Rodrigo Duterte as his preferred vice-president, and is also included in the list of the administration’s possible candidates for the top post, along with Davao Mayor Sara Duterte.

