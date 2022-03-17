(Bloomberg) -- The celebrity lawyer who rose to fame representing “Son of Sam” serial killer David Berkowitz resigned from the New York bar due to professional misconduct.

Mark Jay Heller’s resignation was accepted Thursday by a New York state appeals court. In its order, the court said Heller admitted misconduct, including failing to communicate with one client and neglecting another. His conduct was the subject of a disciplinary investigation, and Heller acknowledged he couldn’t defend himself, the court said.

Reached at his New York office, Heller referred a request for comment to his lawyer, Peter Toumbekis, who didn’t immediately respond.

Heller defended Berkowitz briefly after his 1977 arrest for murdering six people and wounding seven others, but he became a confidante of the killer.

“I liked Mark,” Berkowitz told the New York Times for 2010 profile of Heller. “He was just a very easygoing guy, like a college student almost, kind of like more my age.”

Heller parlayed his fame from the case into a career representing celebrities and other high-profile clients. He defended Lindsay Lohan in a 2012 reckless-driving case and represented former reality TV star Jon Gosselin in his 2009 divorce from wife and co-star, Kate Gosselin.

