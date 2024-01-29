(Bloomberg) -- Sonae SGPS SA will likely stay out of any further big acquisitions in the coming years if it completes the planned purchase of Finnish pet-supplies retailer Musti Group Oyj, even as the owner of Portugal’s largest supermarket chain sees easing competition for deals.

The Portuguese holding company led an offer to buy Musti in November in a deal that valued the Finnish firm at €868 million ($939 million), making it “the biggest single bet probably in the 60 years of Sonae,” Chief Executive Officer Claudia Azevedo said in an interview in Helsinki. “This is a huge bet for us.”

The planned acquisition would add a retailer with more than 340 stores in Finland, Sweden and Norway to an already vast network of supermarkets in Portugal. For Maia, northern Portugal-based Sonae, that means any other acquisitions with a similar scale would be off the table for now.

“We don’t like to have very high levels of leverage, we like to be conservatively financed,” Chief Financial Officer Joao Dolores said in the same interview. Therefore, transactions of similar size and magnitude probably won’t happen in “the next few years,” he said.

That pause in acquisitions would come even as Sonae sees a little less competition for deals, while valuations are also falling for assets in some of the “hotter topics,” Dolores said. Sonae currently has the ability to raise funds at “relatively low costs,” which gives it the capacity to look at “sizable” transactions, he added.

Besides acquisitions, the Portuguese company has also carried out disposals in the past. Last year it announced the sale of its stake in a sports retail business to JD Sports Fashion Plc.

Sonae, which is controlled by the Azevedo family, sees steep growth potential in selling products to an expanding group of so-called pet parents, who are willing to spend increasing amounts to pamper their animal companions. It’s focused on growing Musti at the double-digit pace seen in the past years, also by expanding into new geographies.

“In the next few years, we definitely feel that the company has the potential to at least double in size,” Dolores said.

The tender offer, which Musti’s board recommended that shareholders accept, has received all necessary regulatory approvals. Sonae expects to complete the offer during the first quarter, targeting 90% ownership.

“Obviously our goal is to take the company private,” Dolores said. “If we’re below the 90% threshold, we’ll need to assess where we stand.”

