(Bloomberg) -- Sonic is doubling down on indulgent.

The burger chain, squeezed by tough competition from larger rivals including Burger King and McDonald’s Corp., is adding a Red Bull frozen “slushie” to its menu next month, as it seeks to pull in the so-called young, hungry males who have remained loyal fast-food customers even as eating habits shift in the U.S. It’s the first time the popular energy drink brand has collaborated with a fast-food chain, Sonic executives said.

Sonic -- acquired late last year by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion -- is known for its drive-in car hop service and memorable commercial spots. The chain, which has mostly avoided adding healthy items to its menu, is also adding cake batter shakes and a revamped BLT with 50 percent more bacon than its predecessor this spring. The one healthier menu option on the horizon, Broccoli Cheese Tots, is stuck in the test kitchen.

“I don’t know why we would do a salad,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development at Sonic, said at an event Wednesday in East Meadow, New York. “But we can do some tots.”

While a growing number of American consumers have flocked to special diets and more natural ingredients, many diners still want indulgent fare, especially from fast-food chains. McDonald’s sells some salads, but lately it’s been pushing bacon burgers and cheesy bacon fries. Burger King -- also popular with young, male dinners -- has had success in recent years offering two sandwiches for $5.

