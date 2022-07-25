(Bloomberg) -- Sono Group NV said the price of its unfinished solar electric car will stay around $26,000 before taxes even as inflation bites.

The Sion -- a boxy hatchback covered in solar cells for charging on the go -- has been revamped with features including new lights, door handles and a more spacious interior, the German startup said Monday.

While Sono is closely monitoring the increase in materials prices, it doesn’t currently plan to further hike the model’s net price of 25,126 euros ($25,654), Chief Executive Officer Laurin Hahn told reporters.

Sono, which had difficulty securing financing before its New York listing last year, plans to start production of the Sion next year in Finland. Sono expects the car to offer as much as 305 kilometers (190 miles) of range, with the cells capable of adding an average of 112 kilometers of juice to the battery per week. The firm has raised the price of the Sion some 17% since late 2018.

Sono also introduced a kit to outfit combustion-engine buses with solar panels to save diesel fuel. The company didn’t release details on pricing but said customers will be able to amortize purchases over three to four years.

Sono more than doubled in its first day of trading last November as it got a boost from heightened investor demand for EV stocks. The shares have lost more than 90% since.

