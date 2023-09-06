(Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. rolled out a new version of its high-end portable speaker, the Move 2, adding 24-hour battery life and stereo sound to spur demand for its devices.

The new speaker looks similar to the original model from 2019, but adds improved sound via a second tweeter and an updated woofer. It also has improved Bluetooth connectivity, the ability to charge external devices and new touch controls on the top that match the company’s latest home speakers.

The biggest enhancement is the full day of battery life, an upgrade from 11 hours on the current model. The company is adding a new olive green color option to the standard black and white offerings, and raising the price of the speaker by $50 to $450. The Move 2 goes on sale Sept. 20, Sonos said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara, California-based audio company is having a tough year, hurt in part by consumers taking longer to upgrade their devices. Though Sonos’ latest financial results were better than analysts expected, the stock is still recovering from a weak forecast in May that sent it into a tailspin. The shares are down about 20% in 2023.

