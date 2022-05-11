(Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. on Wednesday reported second quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, but the audio-products maker’s chief executive officer warned that supply-chain issues and rising component prices would continue to act as a headwind throughout the year.

Shares spiked in the wake of the results, gaining 16% in extended trading.

“Supply chain challenges have persisted more than everyone expected, and this is going to constrain the rest of the year,” CEO Patrick Spence said in an interview. “We continue to see a strong demand environment, but we have to manage believing these challenges will be there for the foreseeable future.”

The Santa Barbara, California-based company affirmed its fiscal 2022 revenue view of $1.95 billion to $2 billion, compared with the analyst consensus of $1.98 billion. It also forecast full-year gross margins in the range of 45.5% to 46%, down from a prior outlook range of 46% to 47%. Sonos sees adjusted Ebitda in the range of $290 million to $310 million, compared with a prior range of $290 million to $325 million. The company’s adjusted Ebitda margin outlook is 14.9% to 15.5%, compared with a prior range of 14.9% to 16.2%.

For the second quarter, Sonos reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share along with revenue of $399.8 million. Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of 17 cents and revenue of $351.7 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately on Wednesday, Sonos introduced its own voice-activated digital assistant, pushing into a market dominated by tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Shares fell 8.6% in Wednesday’s regular session, before the company reported its results, with the stock closing at its lowest since November 2020. The stock was down nearly 40% off a March peak.

