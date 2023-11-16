(Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares rallied the most in nine months on Thursday after the company announced plans to expand into a “major” new product category, which is widely seen as the headphone market.

Following quarterly results Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence said the company will be rolling out a lucrative new product in the coming months — without saying what it is. Bloomberg has reported that Sonos has been working on headphones for more than four years, though the company has yet to announce a product.

“The second half of the year, we will be launching a major product in a new multibillion-dollar category that will complement our current offerings, excite customers and drive immediate revenue,” Spence said on a conference call. “All told, we expect to generate over $100 million from new product introductions this year, with this exciting new product accounting for a large portion of this revenue in the second half.”

Separately, Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Sonos is trimming some product development jobs as part of a strategy shift. Chief Product Officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin discussed the cuts in a memo to employees, while confirming that Sonos has a dedicated team working on headphones. There are also teams focused on home products, portable speakers and voice control.

“The structure intends to give teams the focus and autonomy to make quicker, higher-quality decisions and execute with greater agility,” Bouvat-Merlin said.

Sonos shares jumped as much as 18% to $13.38 Thursday morning in New York, the biggest intraday gain since February.

While Sonos’ fiscal fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates, the revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 came in light. The company predicted sales of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion — the midpoint of which fell below Wall Street projections.

Still, headphones could be a promising opportunity, said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill. He sees the launch of such a product as a “no-brainer.”

It “creates the potential to sell multiple headphone products into the same household,” Thill said in a note to investors. Headphones also are upgraded more frequently than Sonos’ other products, he said.

Sonos has been contending with lackluster speaker and device sales. Revenue fell 6% in the fiscal year that just ended, dragged down by a broader slowdown in consumer tech spending. Smart speakers and other home devices have been a particularly difficult market, with many consumers holding off on upgrades.

--With assistance from Bre Bradham and Sunil Kesur.

