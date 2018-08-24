(Bloomberg) -- Sony Corp. is telling bloggers to beat it.

The company’s music division, responding to reports in several news outlets that it admitted to releasing fake Michael Jackson recordings, is directing queries to a lawyer for the pop singer’s estate.

At issue are three songs from a 2010 record released after Jackson’s death. Fans sued the album’s producers, claiming the songs weren’t sung by the King of Pop. Sony is fighting the charges in court, where a hearing was held this week.

“No one has conceded that Michael Jackson did not sing on the songs,” Zia Modabber, a lawyer representing the estate of the late pop singer, said in a statement. “The hearing Tuesday was about whether the First Amendment protects Sony Music and the estate, and there has been no ruling on the issue of whose voice is on the recordings.”

