(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. expects Activision Blizzard Inc. games to remain available on its PlayStation platform even after the completion of the publisher’s proposed sale to rival Microsoft Corp.

“We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” a Sony spokesman told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Sony shares plummeted 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday in the wake of Microsoft’s announcement of a $69 billion deal to acquire Activision and its portfolio of big-name franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga. The blockbuster deal was seen as a major coup to secure exclusive content for Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service and a threat to Sony’s traditional console business model.

Microsoft hasn’t yet detailed how it plans to leverage Activision’s content and games lineup in its broader entertainment strategy, though Xbox chief Phil Spencer said as part of the announcement that “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward.”

