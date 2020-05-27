(Bloomberg) -- Sony Corp. is planning a digital event to showcase games for its next-generation PlayStation 5 that may take place as early as next week, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The virtual event could be held June 3, though some people also cautioned that plans have been in flux and that the date may change. Other PlayStation 5 events may follow in the coming weeks and months, and Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation.

A Sony spokesperson declined to comment.

The Japanese tech giant has only let out a trickle of information on the PlayStation 5, which the company says is still planned for release this holiday season, despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has damped its promotional plans. Fans have been eager to hear about the lineup of video games that will launch alongside the console and those that will be revealed later.

Sony’s biggest rival, Microsoft Corp., has put out regular streams and updates about the upcoming Xbox Series X, which is also planned for release this fall. Most video game publishers’ announcement plans have been disrupted by the pandemic, which has led many to replace planned live press conferences with pre-recorded presentations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.