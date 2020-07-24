We are navigating through 'insecurity' of movies not coming out: Cinémas Guzzo CEO

Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures Corp. have planned to delay the latest installments of “Spider-Man” and “Top Gun”, shortly after the Walt Disney Co. confirmed a later rollout for its tent-pole movies.

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on release schedules as reopening plans for movie theaters in the U.S., the world’s largest movie market, have been halted or slowed due to the spread of infections.

Sony is pushing back the release of the third Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” by one-month to December 17 next year in the U.S., Variety reports. International release dates are still to be confirmed.

Paramount Pictures is delaying the “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun Maverick” from December 23 to July 1, 2021. “A Quiet Place Part II”, starring Emily Blunt, has been pushed back from September 4 to April 23 next year according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. canceled the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” indefinitely.