(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. promoted two executives, Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino, to lead its video-game business, succeeding longtime head Jim Ryan, who retired two months ago.

Hulst, head of Sony’s PlayStation Studios, will continue to supervise the development of games as chief executive officer for the studio business. Nishino, a senior vice president, will focus on gaming devices as CEO of the platform business.

Hiroki Totoki, who has been serving as interim CEO of the video-game business, will continue as chairman of the business, Sony Interactive Entertainment. He’s also president, chief operating office and chief financial officer of Sony as a whole.

The video-game industry is transition, with consumer enthusiasm waning after a pandemic-induced boom. Shares of Tokyo-based Sony plunged in February after the company cuts its forecast for sales of the PlayStation 5 gaming console.

