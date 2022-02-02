(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment group reported operating profit of 465.2 billion yen ($4 billion), surpassing average analyst estimates of 342.1 billion yen. The strong figures led Sony to upgrade its operating profit forecast for the year ending March to 1.2 trillion yen, up from the previous 1.04 trillion yen.

One sour note for the company was its key PlayStation 5 business, where Sony said it now expects to sell fewer units this fiscal year due to the ongoing chip shortage. The company revised its full-year outlook down to 11.5 million units from the previous 14.8 million and also reduced its sales forecast for the gaming division to 2.73 trillion yen from 2.9 trillion yen in October.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” starring Tom Holland became the biggest-selling film of 2021 after its December release, and it continues to perform well this year despite the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Sony said last week that the superhero movie was the sixth-highest grossing film in history with more than $1.7 billion at the global box office. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was another strong performer for the division, bringing in $500 million in global sales in the quarter.

Sony’s image sensor business also helped push up the bottom line, as it provides image sensors for Apple’s iPhones. The Cupertino, California-based company posted record quarterly results due in part to strong hardware sales.

Still, investor concern about Sony’s PlayStation division persists. Microsoft Corp.’s plan to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. for $69 billion also sparked a selloff that took $20 billion off Sony’s market value in a single day in January.

Sony responded this week with its own acquisition announcement, a $3.6 billion deal for Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises. The disparity in value between the two deals illustrates the relative spending power of each company to boost its software portfolio.

The Xbox maker has committed to existing agreements to keep Activision games on the PlayStation, but the long-term threat to Sony’s business is significant. Microsoft will eventually reduce the cut it takes from software sales on the Xbox, compelling Sony to do the same, according to Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong. “The sell-side consensus underestimates risks in Sony’s game unit,” he wrote in a letter to clients. Amir Anvarzadeh of Asymmetric Advisors also warned that the fight over reducing fees taken by Apple and Google on mobile platforms will add pressure to Sony’s business model.

The company sold 3.9 million PS5s in the quarter ended December, down from 4.5 million in the same period a year earlier, citing semiconductor shortages.

The chronic shortage of PlayStation 5 hardware continues to weigh on Sony’s game operations. Component companies such as TDK Corp. have warned chip shortages and supply-chain uncertainty will continue this year, challenging console makers. Mat Piscatella, an analyst at NPD Group, said he expects Nintendo Co.’s Switch to remain the best-selling hardware platform in unit terms throughout 2022.

