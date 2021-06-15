(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. will reinstate the Cyberpunk 2077 game to its PlayStation online store after Polish studio CD Projekt SA released several patches to fix the bug-ridden title.

Shortly after the release of the futuristic role-playing game in December, Sony took an unprecedented step by removing it from its shop and offered full refunds. Players were frustrated with Cyberpunk’s poor performance, especially on older consoles, while CD Projekt shares tanked, losing roughly half of their value since late 2020 highs.

Sony will reinstate the game effective June 21, CD Projekt said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s shares surged on June 15 after Sony’s flagship gaming store added a new “wishlist” button for the Cyberpunk game, a move that analysts said may be aimed at checking demand for the tittle prior to reinstatement. Earlier, it decided to shut down -- from June 18 -- a website which facilitates refunds for disgruntled players.

The fiasco wrecked CD Projekt’s reputation among gamers and investors alike, especially after the studio hyped Cyberpunk as the next global blockbuster and one of the most sophisticated role-playing games ever. But its complexity appears to have overwhelmed the company, which postponed the release three times and perhaps should have waited ever longer.

After reporting record profit of 1.15 billion zloty for all of 2020, fueled by Cyberpunk pre-orders and early sales, CD Projekt’s first-quarter net income missed street estimates by 62%, highlighting the studio’s woes.

The company didn’t report Cyberpunk sales figures for the first quarter of 2021, saying no milestones were reached after it sold 13.7 million copes last year -- compared with 28 million of its latest edition of the company’s Witcher medieval fantasy game.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.