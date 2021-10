(Bloomberg) -- Sony Pictures said “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is projected to finish its three-day opening weekend with a $90.1 million gross, the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic.

The opening, which is exclusively in movie theaters, exceeds the $80.3m opening-weekend gross of the film’s predecessor, “Venom,” in 2018, Sony said in an emailed statement.

