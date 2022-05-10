(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. said it would buy back as much as 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of its own shares after reporting earnings that fell short of analyst estimates.

The entertainment group reported operating profit of 138.6 billion yen in the fourth fiscal quarter, falling short of consensus analyst estimates of 148.5 billion yen. The company forecast operating income of 1.16 trillion in the current fiscal year, also shy of estimates of 1.2 trillion yen.

The company’s flagship PlayStation 5 console continued to suffer supply constraints from component shortages and logistics disruptions. Sony is confident that unfilled demand is strong enough to eventually bring the PS5 back on track to be its fastest-selling console generation, but data from outside firms such as U.S.-based NPD Group Inc. show Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox hardware began to outpace PlayStation in recent months.

Sony will roll out new online services for PlayStation users in June, including an option similar to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription offering.

“We expect Sony to accelerate the PlayStation 5’s production volume in this fiscal year to recapture the ground, though at the cost of pressure on profit margins,” said Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong said.

The weak yen, meanwhile, is unlikely to give a substantial lift to Sony’s bottom line -- even if the currency slips further against the dollar and euro -- according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi. The company’s PlayStation and smartphone hardware units have significant costs in foreign currency, offsetting the upside for its image-sensor division, Wakasugi said.

