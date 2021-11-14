(Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management increased its bets on real estate and financial stocks during the last quarter, while the value of its U.S. equity portfolio dipped to less than $5 billion.

George Soros’s investment firm disclosed new positions in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., MGM Growth Properties LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to a regulatory filing Friday.

The New York-based firm increased stakes in IHS Markit Ltd. and homebuilder Dr Horton Inc. It exited positions in electric-vehicle battery startup QuantumScape Corp. and elevator manufacturer Otis Worldwide Corp.

The billionaire philanthropist’s investment firm held $4.96 billion in U.S. equities at the end of the quarter, down $205.2 million from the prior period, the filing showed.

Money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities have to file a 13F form within 45 days of the end of each quarter to list their holdings in stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges. It’s one of the few places to gain insight into how hedge funds and some large family offices invest in stocks.

